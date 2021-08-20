"Leave my name out of your mouth, pal!" - Michael Bisping advises Conor McGregor to focus on his own career and stop vilifying fighters

Former UFC middleweight Michael Bisping had words for Irish MMA icon Conor McGregor. On his recently concluded podcast Believe You Me, 'The Count' gave some composed advice to 'Notorious' after the two indulged in controversy on social media.

Michael Bisping jumped onto a Twitter feud between McGregor and retired UFC fighter Daniel Cormier. 'The Count' tried to defend his fellow commentator but instead became a target for the Irishman.

Michael Bisping said:

"I wasn't gonna go back and forth with [McGregor] and he mentioned 'bro' a few times, I'm not your bro...so anyway I don't wanna keep it going, he's kind of settled down now but I just thought [at] that one point I just had to address, you know what I mean? And I couldn't even do that on Twitter..."

Bisping then advised Conor McGregor to supposedly end their social media confrontation, saying:

"McGregor, rest up, heal up, get back in the octagon and just leave my name out of your mouth, pal!"

The podcast's co-host then stated that Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier may never get a chance to call any of McGregor's future fights, to which 'The Count' replied:

"I know, I know, that's the way it's heading."

Watch the full podcast below:

Conor McGregor opens up as enormous underdog in potential bout against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman

MMA oddsmakers expect Kamaru Usman to dominate former two-division champ Conor McGregor if they fight in the near future. According to Bet Online, the official odds for a potential scrap involving Usman and the Irishman listed 'The Nigerian Nightmare' as a -700 favorite over the Dubliner.

McGregor recently called Usman out on Twitter. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' responded and claimed he understood the reason behind the Irishman's continuous trash talk.

Although it seems unlikely that McGregor will ever be given a shot at the welterweight belt, weirder things have happened in the UFC.

