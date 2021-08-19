Kamaru Usman explains the reason behind Conor McGregor’s trash talk; addresses possible Jake Paul fight

Kamaru Usman has been involved in a war of words with Conor McGregor over the past few years. Additionally, the welterweight champion has been going back and forth with YouTube megastar-turned-boxer Jake Paul as of late.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ recently conducted an Instagram Live Q&A session wherein he addressed Conor McGregor and Jake Paul.

One fan asked Kamaru Usman about Conor McGregor's continuous trash talk, presumably a reference to the Irishman's recent jabs at the welterweight champion. In response, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said:

“McGregor keeps talking because this is how he stays relevant. He says something to someone who’s at the top. And once we respond, it keeps him relevant. It’s a smart thing to do. Like me responding to him, what did that do?”

“Everyone’s posting it, reposting it. That’s what he does. And we all know what he does, but it is what it is. We’ll leave it at that.”

Kamaru Usman was also asked if he would fight Jake Paul. He replied:

“There’s a lot that needs to happen for something like that to happen. But for right now, that does nothing for me. I’m the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. What does Jake Paul do for me? It does nothing – Just like everyone now, who makes noise and says oh, they can beat me and give them a chance, they will beat me; blah, blah, blah. Then I go in there and then I beat them, and what does that do? It does nothing for me. I’m proving what I know I can prove. I’ve proven what I can already do. So, it does nothing for me.”

However, the welterweight champion revealed that if Paul can beat Woodley, 'The Problem Child' may end up on his radar.

“But he (Jake Paul) is on the right path. He goes out, let’s say he takes care of (Tyron) Woodley; now that’s a little more intriguing. Because, Woodley, yes, of course, Woodley is where he’s at. Woodley was a former UFC champion. So, it gets my attention a little bit more. But yeah, it is what it is. We’ll see what he’s doing, but I’m not holding my breath. I think Woodley is definitely capable of taking care of him. So, we’ll see.”

Watch Kamaru Usman's Instagram Live Q&A session below:

Kamaru Usman, Conor McGregor and Jake Paul continue their pursuit of combat sports glory

Kamaru Usman (left); Conor McGregor (center); Jake Paul (right)

Kamaru Usman is set to defend his UFC welterweight title in a rematch against Colby Covington. The fight is expected to headline UFC 268 on November 6th, 2021.

Kamaru Usman will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.



The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/nqVAjgogO4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor is recovering from a serious leg injury. ‘The Notorious’ has vowed to beat longtime rival Dustin Poirier upon his return and reclaim the UFC lightweight title as well.

As for Jake Paul, he’s booked to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a professional boxing match on August 29th, 2021.

