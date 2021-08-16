"Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again" - Kamaru Usman on Conor McGregor claiming that he will beat him for the welterweight strap

Hardly one to take things lying down, Kamaru Usman recently took to Twitter in a bid to hit back at Conor McGregor.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' threw shade at the Irishman's history of losses in an attempt to dismiss his aspirations for the UFC welterweight strap.

Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you’ve been smoking. Unlike you, if I’m gonna talk shit ill @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again 🤫 #P4P 🤴🏿 https://t.co/2jSlVOkRXM — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) August 16, 2021

In what marked the latest shot in a lengthy war of words, Usman quickly shut Conor McGregor down.

"Spark who?? You must be talking about that pipe you've been smoking. Unlike you, if I'm gonna talk sh*t ill @ U. Now be quiet before I call Poirier or Khabib or Diaz to finish you again #P4P

The Dubliner caught the ire of the UFC welterweight king after he made clear his plans to return to the 170-pound division to contend for the title upon his return.

Conor McGregor's tweet that caught Kamaru Usman's attention

The Irishman, in a Q&A with his fans, answered a number of questions. Some of them were significantly more polarizing than others.

Twitter user 'Potter TA' asked one such question. Conor McGregor's experience across three distinct weight classes in the UFC was the premise of the query.

Tremendous! I love this record! I fight for the 170lb title I will spark him too.

That would be fastest ko in ufc title fight (13 seconds)

Most knockdowns in ufc title fight (5)

And then another KO in a ufc title fight.

3 title fights. 3 ko’s. 3 new records.

It’s right there! https://t.co/80iI59klPN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2021

How would a fight between Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman pan out?

Considering what Kamaru Usman has to say, a fight between Conor McGregor and the welterweight champ is highly unlikely. However, if they were to clash inside the octagon at some point in the future, Conor McGregor might not fare as well as he thinks.

For one, Kamaru Usman comes in with an undeniable advantage in terms of physical stature. Nate Diaz, in his first fight against Conor McGregor, outlined how welterweights could use their size to overpower the Dubliner.

UFC 196: McGregor v Diaz

Kamaru Usman's wrestling pedigree is something that McGregor will likely have no response for. Khabib Nurmagomedov offered his contemporaries the blueprint to outclass the Irish southpaw inside the octagon. Someone like 'The Nigerian Nightmare' would almost certainly control a fight against McGregor with relevant ease should he choose to take matters to the mat.

While Conor McGregor has proved himself to be an elite striker time and time again, putting his boxing skills to the test against the likes of Usman is a different matter altogether.

Kamaru Usman has made his disdain for a bout against Conor McGregor crystal clear. If the former two-division UFC champ wishes to keep his reputation intact, he should probably avoid a clash against the in-form welterweight king.

Edited by Harvey Leonard