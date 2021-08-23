"I'm owed commission off that Manny fight" - Conor McGregor demands his share of revenue, possibly hinting at the contract breach lawsuit filed against Manny Pacquiao by Paradigm Sports

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has been actively engaged on social media over the last few weeks. Since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, 'The Notorious' has been extraordinarily vocal on Twitter, starting feuds with fellow UFC fighters.

Known for his controversial and cryptic tweets, Conor McGregor recently pointed towards the freshly concluded boxing match between Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas as he tweeted:

"I'm owed commission off that manny fight and I want it."

I’m owed commission off that manny fight and I want it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021

His tweet may come as a surprise to many who are wondering about the extent of the Irishman's involvement with Manny Pacquiao. The former UFC two-division champion was significantly close to finalizing a bout with 'Pacman,' however, there's supposedly a deeper meaning to his tweet.

Conor McGregor's management company, Paradigm Sports, had previously signed Manny Pacquiao. On February 12, 2020, the Irishman's manager revealed that Paradigm Sports would officially represent Manny Pacquiao.

Incredibly proud to announce that @ParadigmSM is officially representing Manny Pacquiao. I’d like to thank everyone involved in this, including our partners Arnold, Ping, Atty Brando, Jayke and the rest of Team Pacquiao back in Manila. Cannot wait to work together. #GP pic.twitter.com/EhS6b5jmdQ — Audie A. Attar (@AudieAttar) February 11, 2020

However, the good news was short-lived. Paradigm Sports sued Manny Pacquiao and his team back in June this year for breaching their contract agreement. According to the contract, the Filipino was scheduled to face Mikey Garcia and had a mega-fight against Conor McGregor seemingly in the works, with both events eventually falling out.

As per the report from The Athletic, Attar demanded $3.3 million in compensation for the losses incurred by his firm. Attar's statement read:

“In addition to the millions of dollars in straightforward economic loss that Paradigm stands to suffer, the damage to its reputation resulting from Pacquiao’s breaches is incalculable. Just when Paradigm was at the cusp of establishing itself as a major player in professional boxing, Pacquiao has left its reputation as a boxing representative in tatters.”

The statements were soon countered by Pacquiao and his management team. In response, Manny Pacquiao's attorney Dale Kinsella termed the lawsuit a "frivolous effort to interfere with Manny Pacquiao's upcoming mega fight," which was later revealed to be against Errol Spence Jr.

Pacquiao-Spence: Paradigm Sports Files Breach Of Contract Lawsuit, Seeks Injunction To Block Fight https://t.co/ztkTHHjGRC pic.twitter.com/cvizojFMHL — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) June 27, 2021

Conor McGregor, the face of Paradigm Sports Management Company, still holds a grudge against Manny Pacquiao.

Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao is still a realistic possibility

With McGregor recovering from his leg injury and Manny Pacquiao recently suffering a loss against Yordenis Ugas, a mega-fight featuring Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao is still possible.

The Irishman has often hinted towards a return to the boxing ring after facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. An opponent worthy of equal star power like Manny Pacquiao would make the most sense. However, 'Pacman' has hinted towards his retirement and will take some time off after his recent loss to Yordenis Ugas.

Boxing and MMA fans have advocated for the potential bout for years.

One such fan tweeted:

I'm aware of the details of the lawsuit. Why not just fight him for it? Winner take all. Come to the Philippines, too. We've got a stadium here that can hold 50,000. And we're very nice people.



World's most loved Filipino vs world's most loved Irishman: a beautiful narrative. — Franco Cruz Mabanta (@FrancoMabanta) August 23, 2021

