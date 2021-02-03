‘Me and Jesus are cool. Gods recognize Gods’ – 5 of the most boastful Conor McGregor quotes

The former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor’s respectful and humble presence in the lead-up to his UFC 257 rematch against Dustin Poirier came as a surprise for many. Breaking down opponents with mental warfare has been an integral part of Conor McGregor’s game, and his bold and outspoken personality has won him an equal number of fans and critics. While his remarks have drawn heat from the MMA community on multiple occasions, it is undeniable that Conor McGregor’s skills on the microphone have drawn more fans towards MMA than any other fighter in the history of the sport. Here are five of the most boastful Conor McGregor quotes that we won't ever forget.

1. Declaring that 2015 will be his year

Following his KO win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 in 2014, Conor McGregor was scheduled to fight No.10 ranked fighter Dennis Siver in a potential title eliminator fight. During the UFC’s ‘The Time is Now’ press conference, McGregor was asked by a journalist about his thoughts on the fight and subsequent year plan. The supremely confident Conor McGregor revealed his plans in his trademark style and went on to make it happen in the exact same manner.

“And then (after the Dennis Siver win) it’s on to big business. Jose (Aldo) will be told he must fly economy to Ireland, fill out an 80,000 seat football stadium, break records… highest gate, highest attendance and highest pay-per-view and then he will hand over that belt on home soil. That’s my year plan right there," Conor McGregor said

2. The 'red panty night' incident

Ahead of Conor McGregor’s scheduled meeting with featherweight champion Jose Aldo for the title unification bout, McGregor revealed his plans to move up in weight to win the lightweight title after defeating Aldo. When lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos was asked by the media whether he will be willing to fight Conor McGregor instead of his scheduled opponent Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, McGregor answered the question for RDA. He asserted his importance for UFC as well as his peers in a rather interesting manner.

“When you sign to fight me it’s a celebration. You ring back home... you ring your wife… ‘Baby we’ve done it. We’re rich baby. Conor McGregor made us rich. Break out the red panties. We’re rich baby… you would take that fight like everyone else up here… I am the money fight in the male sh*t at all weight divisions so f*ck everybody else up here”, Conor McGregor said.

3. Rubbing shoulders with Jesus

Religious people who heard this quote must have been left red-faced when Conor McGregor compared himself with Jesus Christ ahead of his lightweight title fight against Rafael Dos Anjos. It was a lighthearted moment that landed the Irishman in hot water.

“Me and Jesus are cool. I’m cool with all the gods. Gods recognize gods”, Conor McGregor said.

4. Giving Floyd Mayweather a wake-up call

Conor McGregor’s competitive interest in MMA was fading by the time he defeated Nate Diaz in the UFC 202 rematch and laid a claim to lightweight title. While talking to the media during UFC 205 press conference ahead of his UFC 205 fight against then champion Eddie Alvarez, Conor McGregor made a boastful claim that went on to culminate into one of the biggest crossover fights in the history of combat sports. McGregor predicted a knockout win over Eddie Alvarez followed by a potential fight with Floyd Mayweather.

“I don’t know… when I take that guy’s (Eddie Alvarez) belt I’m looking around and I don’t know what anyone else has for me around here. I might have to jump up and f*cking drag Floyd Mayweather out and see what the f*ck he’s at again”, Conor McGregor said.

5. Beating Khabib 'inside of the first round'

Khabib Nurmagomedov can easily be considered as the biggest competitive rival of Conor McGregor. During the UFC 229 press conference that brought McGregor and Khabib in the same physical space for the first time since the infamous Brooklyn incident, Conor McGregor predicted the nature of his potential win over Khabib in a spiteful manner.

“I know he’s afraid of a smack and if you are afraid of a smack off me, a smack will feel like a double barrel shotgun so I believe (I’ll knock Khabib out) inside of the first round. But I have been wrong before… so I will be prepared for five rounds… You’re looking at a fighting veteran. I’ve came through it all”, Conor McGregor said.