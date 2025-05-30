Jon Jones gives unfiltered take on Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, "Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege" Islam Makhachev and fellow UFC superstars

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently shared his honest takes on fighters such as Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey, when asked to give one brief description of some of the biggest stars in the sport.
Despite not currently having a bout lined up, 'Bones' has remained a key talking point in the MMA space over recent months, with many calling for him to defend his title against interim-heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall.
Jones has remained coy about the potential bout on social media, appearing to want to wait at least another six months to lock in the fight. Dana White and Aspinall, however, have regularly stated the fight is close to being signed.
While fans eagerly await fight news, Jones has been enjoying his time outside of a fight camp, recently appearing on the latest episode of the DeepCut with VicBlends podcast.
During their chat, the 37-year-old was asked to share his thoughts on a number of UFC stars. In regards to Conor McGregor, Jones said:
"Showman."
"He's a leader."
On Sean O'Malley:
"Colorful. Colorful character, colorful hair, colorful fighting style, colorful cars. That's a compliment."
When asked about Israel Adesanya, Jones said:
"Style."
On Ronda Rousey:
"A sweetheart."
On Islam Makhachev:
"What is it called when someone's been brought up by somebody else? Protege? Yeah he's a protege. He's Khabib's protege. It's good to see his hard work pay off."
Check out Jon Jones' comments below:
Jon Jones shares honest prediction on how he may react if he loses a fight
Jon Jones recently opened up on how a potential loss in the octagon may impact him emotionally and mentally.
While 'Bones' is considered the greatest of all time by a majority of fans, including Dana White, his alleged hesitation to face off against Tom Aspinall has left people curious as to whether it's due to the fact that Jones may be fearful of a loss against the Brit.
Speaking in the same episode of the DeepCut with VicBlends podcast, the heavyweight champ shared his thoughts on potentially losing a fight, saying:
"I don't think I can ever be a person who loves fighting as a non-winner. For me, I'm so connected to winning — it's probably not even healthy. Like, I see fighters that take losses and they smile and they hug their wives and they [say], 'Hey, better luck next time.' If I were to ever lose, I would be devastated. I'd be angry, and I'd be upset and depressed. And that's just my winning nature."
Check out Jon Jones' comments below (38:50):