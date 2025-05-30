  • home icon
Jon Jones shares brutally honest prediction about his mental and emotional reaction to potentially losing a fight

By Pranav Pandey
Modified May 30, 2025 12:47 GMT
Jon Jones explains why a potential loss would be emotionally devastating.
Jon Jones explains why a potential loss would be emotionally devastating. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Jon Jones recently opened up about the emotional impact he anticipates facing if he were ever to experience a loss in his career. Jones has long been linked to a potential title unification clash with interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. However, as things stand, there is still no clear indication of whether the highly anticipated matchup will ever come to fruition.

Despite UFC CEO Dana White’s continued insistence that the fight will happen, 'Bones' has consistently suggested that a major payday would be the only thing to lure him back into the octagon. At the same time, he has hinted that retirement might be the more likely path. This stance has fueled speculation among fans, with some interpreting the UFC heavyweight champion’s hesitation as fear of potentially losing to Aspinall.

During a recent appearance on DeepCut with VicBlends, Jones was asked how he would handle the prospect of experiencing a loss in the cage. In response, he admitted that such a setback would take a significant toll on him both mentally and emotionally:

"I don't think I can ever be a person who loves fighting as a non-winner. For me, I'm so connected to winning — it's probably not even healthy. Like, I see fighters that take losses and they smile and they hug their wives and they [say], 'Hey, better luck next time.' If I were to ever lose, I would be devastated. I'd be angry, and I'd be upset and depressed. And that's just my winning nature."
Check out Jon Jones' comments below (38:55):

youtube-cover
When Jon Jones reflected on losing his undefeated record to Matt Hamill by DQ

In December 2009, Jon Jones squared off against Matt Hamill and dominated the fight from the opening bell. However, at 4:14 of the first round, 'Bones' landed several 12-6 elbow strikes from full mount, a move that was prohibited under the rules at the time.

As a result, the referee halted the contest and disqualified Jones instantly, without issuing any prior warning. This setback remains the only loss in Jones’ distinguished 30-fight professional career.

During an interview with New York Post Sports in November, Jones opened up about his loss to Hamill and revealed that the defeat initially shook him deeply, but he ultimately learned to move forward:

"At the time, I was absolutely devastated to lose my undefeated record. But over the years I’ve learned to accept that it is what it is. I didn’t understand the ruleset completely and my own ignorance cost me my own undefeated record."
Check out Jon Jones' comments below (15:10):

youtube-cover
