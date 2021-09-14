Jake Paul takes yet another page out of Conor McGregor's book in his new Instagram bio

Jake Paul wants to fight Conor McGregor down the line. But it seems like he wants to follow in the footsteps of the Irishman in certain aspects as well.

Paul is often likened to McGregor because of their outspoken personas and the ability to sell fights on their own.

Taking yet another page out of Conor McGregor's book, Jake Paul has used a quote made popular by the 'Notorious' megastar in his new Instagram bio. It reads, "I am boxing."

Jake Paul recently changed his Instagram bio to "I am boxing"

Ahead of his blockbuster showdown with Floyd Mayweather in 2017, Conor McGregor told journalists he'd take over the sport of boxing just like he did with MMA.

"I'm the boxing guy! Watch me take over boxing, trust me on that. No one in this boxing game knows what's coming. Trust me on that. I'm going to step in there and shock the whole goddamned world. Trust me on that. Look me in the eyes, 28 years of age, confident as a mother f***er, long, rangy, dangerous with every hand. Trust me, I'm going to stop Floyd and you're all going to eat your words. The whole world is going to eat their words. It’s getting close. Don’t worry about it. You’ll hear about it. I’m out of here. I am boxing!” Conor McGregor said at the time.

McGregor also repeated the quote during a press conference ahead of the fight with Mayweather. Unfortunately, he wasn't able to beat 'Money'. However, he earned props for lasting 10 rounds with the undefeated boxer in his professional boxing debut.

When Jake Paul claimed to be the "face of the fight game"

This isn't the first time Jake Paul has copied a Conor McGregor quote. The last time 'The Problem Child' changed his bio, he mimicked the Irishman's, which read "face of the fight game." This could have been a statement by Jake Paul, who is likely claiming that he's taken over the fight game from McGregor.

Jake Paul is 4-0 as a professional boxer. His latest win came against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Paul has previously challenged McGregor to a fight on multiple occasions. However, a clash between the pair has yet to materialize.

