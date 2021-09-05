"Either just fight or shut up" - Michael Bisping reacts to Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz's latest back-and-forth on Twitter

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz are two of the most popular stars in the UFC and the animosity between them never ceases to entertain fans. They've fought each other twice, with both scraps turning out to be barn burners. Since then fans have eagerly awaited a potential trilogy fight between the pair.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have gone back-and-forth on Twitter in recent weeks. While Michael Bisping is certainly interested in a potential trilogy fight between the pair, he doesn't enjoy watching them go at it on social media.

On the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Bisping reacted to McGregor and Diaz's latest Twitter exchange. According to 'The Count', the pair should either fight or stop talking trash at each other. Bisping said their constant bickering on social media felt tiresome after a while.

"I mean listen, Diaz is great, Conor's great, they are both big stars but they're just talking sh*t at one another. Listen, now it gets a little tiresome after a while. Either just fight or shut up." Bisping said.

Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier also believes it's time for Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz to settle their rivalry in a trilogy fight. Cormier claimed that both men are good at trash-talking and share an intense rivalry.

Fans would certainly love to witness them clash one last time before the two legends bow out of the sport.

In a recent episode of his DC & RC podcast, Cormier stated the following:

"These are the two best talkers, these guys have the great story, they have the rivalry. These two need to fight. It's time for Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz to get back into the octagon and fight for a third time."

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3 won't come to fruition anytime soon

Although a trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz is an enticing prospect, the matchup will not take place anytime soon. McGregor is currently recovering from the horrific leg-break he suffered at UFC 264. He won't be cleared to return until 2022.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, was recently beaten via a decision by Leon Edwards at UFC 263. However, the loss didn't affect the Stockton native's popularity among fans. His final-minute burst against 'Rocky' ensured he remained as exciting to watch as ever.

Diaz recently mentioned that he wants to fight once more in 2021, hinting that he may enter the octagon in December. He is rumored to fight welterweight contender Vicente Luque next.

