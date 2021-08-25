"The guy's probably losing his mind" - Dustin Poirier explains the possible cause of Conor McGregor's Twitter attacks, claims he's unfazed by it all

Dustin Poirier claims Conor McGregor has not been in the right frame of mind since losing their trilogy fight at UFC 264.

According to Poirier, because the leg break McGregor suffered means he can't resume normal training anytime soon, the Irishman has lost his head.

Poirier further stated that McGregor probably didn't take the loss too well, which is why he still tries to take swipes at 'The Diamond' at every chance he gets.

In a recent interview with Laura Sanko, Dustin Poirier was asked to comment on his recent back-and-forth with McGregor on Twitter.

In response, Dustin Poirier claimed Conor McGregor's insults don't bother him and that the former two-division UFC champion is probably 'losing his mind' following the recent setback in his fighting career.

The Louisianan also claimed that he lives 'rent free' inside the Irishman's head.

“It doesn’t really bother me – I don’t really care. When I think about in hindsight, like today I was thinking about it like, ‘The guy’s probably losing his mind.’ He can’t really train. He’s got a hurt leg that he’s trying to rehab. Rent free. I’m just living rent free (in his head),” said Dustin Poirier.

Check out Poirier's comments to ESPN MMA below:

Conor McGregor is speeding up the recovery process as he looks to make a comeback next year

While Poirier claims it will take McGregor a long time before he can resume training, the Irishman recently said he's ahead of schedule in terms of recovery. McGregor also claimed that he's looking to return to action sometime next year.

In a recent session on Instagram Live, Conor McGregor updated fans about the status of his recovery.

McGregor said he is three weeks ahead of schedule already and expects to be fully fit at least three to four months before the expected time of recovery.

"We can now train on the bike. It's game over there. There's no stopping me now. Although, I'm only going to train on the bike with my physical therapist... But it's a nice one because I'm 3 weeks ahead of schedule and that 3 weeks is going to stretch into 3-4 months ahead of schedule as it goes on," said Conor McGregor.

