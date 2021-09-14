"Somebody needs to take that man's phone!" - Miesha Tate weighs in on Conor McGregor's controversial tweets

Miesha Tate recently gave her views on Conor McGregor after the Irishman stirred up controversy at the VMAs.

Tate specifically highlighted Conor McGregor's habit of putting up mean tweets and deleting them. During a conversation with Canadian television host Renee Paquette on their new podcast Throwing Down With Renee and Miesha, Tate said:

"I've seen some really interesting tweets and I don't know, this is where I feel like the team around him has gotta, like, come in a little bit, but I imagine that's easier said than done. With a hot-headed Conor, you know, he's the boss of all, nobody can tell him anthing and whatever. But I feel like somebody needs to take that man's phone! Like, especially [following] surgery, when he's on the painkillers or whatever because he's putting out all these tweets and deleting them. You don't have to delete tweets, you can just get off twitter."

Miesha Tate had a lot to say about Conor McGregor given his nasty antics and public behavior. She believes the Irishman is caught between the fans and his ability to perform.

She also noted that McGregor's antics were useful for as long as he was at the top. Without a good fight career going on, the former two-division UFC champion's antics just seem too forced and evil.

Some recent tweets by Conor McGregor that received negative responses

Conor McGregor's activity on social media is constantly under the scope of fans and pundits. However, some tweets that the 'Notorious' megastar posted caused severe backlash from a majority of those who engage with his content.

He posted one such tweet in the lead up to his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. In an exchange on Twitter, Conor McGregor infamously involved Dustin Poirier's wife Jolie in the conversation. He wrote:

"Your wife wants to see the hair around my d**k and balls bro. See what that’s like. It’s real the message request mate, no trash talk. Man to man, it’s f***ed up! I seen your interview with Mike you think it was fake. It’s not. Have a think on it in the sauna anyway."

The tweet was deleted shortly thereafter.

Your trash talk is as thin as your hair these days! See ya soon champ champ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 9, 2021

Another such tweet made by Conor McGregor was directed towards his arch-nemesis, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov congratulated Poirier on his win over McGregor. He wrote:

"Good always defeats evil. Very happy for Dustin Poirier. I hope you will get the belt end of the year"

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

McGregor responded to the Dagestani's reference to him as "evil" with his own tweet.

"Covid is good and father is evil?"

The tweet was aimed at the unfortunate death of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who passed away due to COVID-19 related complications. McGregor's tweet drew heavy flak from the entire MMA community. It was also deleted not long after being posted.

