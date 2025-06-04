"Ready to throw until the final round" - Johan Ghazali vows to put Diego Paez away by hook or by crook at ONE Fight Night 32

Teenage striking phenom Johan Ghazali has made his finishing intentions crystal clear ahead of his crucial showdown against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32.

'Jojo' heads into his second fight on the global stage this year in search of a bounce-back win after suffering a second defeat in his past three outings to Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 in January.

With four months to work on his shortcomings from that fight, the Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp standout believes he's leveled up for his flyweight Muay Thai matchup inside the Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, June 6.

Needless to say, he promises to pursue another highlight-reel moment regardless of when the opportunity presents itself on fight night.

"A knockout, whenever it may be. Round one, round two, round three," Johan Ghazali told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview. "If I don't get him done early, I'll be ready to throw until the final round. Yeah, that's the perfect way for me to wrap up my return."

Should the 18-year-old return to the winner's column, it'll give him his seventh triumph under the ONE Championship banner.

'Jojo' has graced the Circle with several jaw-dropping performances since debuting with an insane 16-second knockout of Padetsuk Fairtex at ONE Friday Fights 6.

He emerged victorious in a three-round war against Samura Seeopal and used his match-finishing power to put Josue Cruz, Edgar Tabares, Temirlan Bekmurzaev, and Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai to sleep.

Johan Ghazali happy to showcase his technical side against Diego Paez

Johan Ghazali is eager to showcase the upgrades that he's added to his game since he last stepped inside the ONE Circle.

As he did for his Estupinan fight, Johan has spent his entire fight camp training alongside Superbon, Nong-O Hama, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Petchtanong Petchfergus at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand.

With a star-studded cast working behind the scenes to ensure he returns at his best, 'Jojo' is happy to slowly crack through Paez's defense before going in for the kill.

"I'm always on the hunt for the knockout. I'll always be a pressure fighter, but I'll definitely be more technical in this fight. You'll definitely see more skills, more feints, more fakes, and more usage of all my weapons," he told ONE Championship separately.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch Johan's quest for redemption at ONE Fight Night 32, live in U.S. primetime, for free this Friday, June 6.

