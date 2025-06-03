"More usage of all my weapons" - Johan Ghazali plans to show his calculated technical side against Diego Paez in Bangkok

Teenage Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali is preparing to unveil a more refined version of his explosive style when he locks horns with Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6 at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

The 18-year-old star is out for redemption following his recent setback to Johan Estupinan at ONE 170 in January.

With months to prepare at the famed Superbon Training Camp alongside Thai icons Superbon, Nong-O Hama, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Petchtanong Petchfergus, 'Jojo' believes he's equipped with the necessary technical evolution to steer his career back on track.

"I'm always on the hunt for the knockout. I'll always be a pressure fighter, but I'll definitely be more technical in this fight," Johan Ghazali told ONE Championship.

"You'll definitely see more skills, more feints, more fakes, and more usage of all my weapons," he added.

These deceptive techniques, a trait often displayed by Superlek, Petchtanong, and Superbon, could come in handy to neutralize Paez's heavily reliant counter-attacking approach.

The Colombian-American fighter gave fans a glimpse of his ability to wait and make his move during his promotional bow against Sean Climaco that went the distance.

While he did trouble Climaco during stretches, the Classic Fight Team representative eventually fell short to a split decision loss.

Equipped with motivation to gain his first promotional win, Paez should fire on all cylinders when he meets Muay Thai's hottest rising star at ONE Fight Night 32.

But he'd better keep an eye out for Johan Ghazali's knockout power and technical acumen in their flyweight Muay Thai joust on June 6.

Johan Ghazali wants Johan Estupinan redo next

Just before Johan Ghazali's Muay Thai banger against Diego Paez, his tormentor, Johan Estupinan returns in a surefire war alongside Japanese veteran Taiki Naito.

Should Estupinan take home another big win to go 28-0 in his career, and if he can punch his way back into the winner's column in Bangkok, 'Jojo' believes a rematch against the aforementioned athlete should be the next logical move for the ONE matchmakers.

"Yes, yes. Sign me up for that," the teenage striker told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview when asked about a sequel with Estupinan. "It'll be great if both of us win here. A rematch will make sense."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the Johans back in action and the entire ONE Fight Night 32 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

