  "I just improve" - Johan Ghazali says he's benefited immensely from training at Superbon Training Camp

“I just improve” - Johan Ghazali says he’s benefited immensely from training at Superbon Training Camp

By Craig Pekios
May 29, 2025
Johan Ghazali feels his game has leveled up since training at the Superbon Training Center in Bangkok.

On Friday, June 6, 'Jojo' will get the chance to show off his new skill set when he steps back inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium for a high-stakes clash with Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32, airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada.

Over the last several months, the 18-year-old phenom has been honing his skills alongside Trainer Gae and Muay Thai stars like Superbon and Nong-O Hama—an experience that Ghazali believes has undoubtedly helped him become a better fighter.

"I train with all of them, honestly," Ghazali said during an appearance on the Goated Combat podcast. "I train with Trainer Gae a lot. But sometimes Superbon steps in and holds pads."
He added:

"Other than that, sometimes I do pads with [can’t decipher name] or everyone actually. So I just improve with whoever wants to teach me."
Johan Ghazali is hungry for a win at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali burst onto the ONE Championship scene in 2023 and immediately made waves, earning five straight victories, four of them coming by way of knockout.

However, 'Jojo' has seen his fair share of struggles inside the Circle as of late, losing two of his last three bouts, including losses to Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and unbeaten Colombian sensation Johan Estupinan.

Despite the recent setbacks, Ghazali is confident that he'll come out on top at ONE Fight Night 32, though he's by no means underestimating his opponent.

"So, I wouldn't say that I'm underestimating Diego [Paez] or whatever. Yeah, of course, the confidence is there. I want to win," Ghazali added. "But, you know, I feel the pressure. So I guess I am a little more hungry."

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

