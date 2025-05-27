"I feel the pressure" - Johan Ghazali knows he's in a high-stakes situation in pivotal clash against Diego Paez in Bangkok

Teenage striking sensation Johan Ghazali acknowledges the mounting pressure surrounding his crucial flyweight Muay Thai duel at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

The Superbon Training Camp and Rentap Muay Thai athlete, 18, returns to compete under the bright lights of the promotion against Colombian-American slugger Diego Paez.

Despite falling short to undefeated talent Johan Estupinan in his last assignment earlier this year, 'Jojo's' confidence to leave the legendary Lumpinee Stadium with his hand raised is still up there.

That said, the Sarawakian warrior does not want fans to mix up his confidence for arrogance ahead of fight night in Bangkok, Thailand.

"So, I wouldn't say that I'm underestimating Diego or whatever. Yeah, of course, the confidence is there. I want to win," Johan Ghazali told Goated Combat. "But, you know, I feel the pressure. So I guess I am a little more hungry."

Watch the full interview here:

Johan spots a 25-8 slate heading into this must-win fixture. The young phenom has won 10 of his fights with his trademark knockout power, with five in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime for free, on Friday, June 6.

Johan Ghazali's KO power will be his trump card vs Diego Paez

Though he's promised to display a more technical display in this upcoming fixture, having trained alongside Thai legends Nong-O Hama, Superbon, and Superlek Kiatmoo9, Johan Ghazali should stick to his potent knockout power to get the job done.

Paez hasn't been up against someone who hits as hard as the teenage knockout machine. Plus, he leaves himself way too open when he decides to hunt in search of points.

This will, however, be beneficial to 'Jojo,' who doesn't need a second invitation when a chance to go in for the kill shows up. The 18-year-old should stay cautious while waiting to counter what the Colombian-American striker throws.

Whether it's a left overhand or his piston-like straight right, the Malaysian-American youngster must not hold his power back if he wants to leave the Mecca of Muay Thai with an all-important victory.

