WATCH: Teenage phenom Johan Ghazali brings the pain in collection of nasty knockout finishes in ONE Championship

There is no denying that Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali has a bright future in ONE Championship. A significant reason for this sentiment from fans is because of his supremely impressive finishing abilities.

Ad

The 18-year-old rising star first stepped into the circle at ONE Friday Fights 6 in February 2023, where he notched a 16-second knockout of Padetsuk Fairtex. He followed this performance with a third-round finish of Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai three months later.

After a unanimous decision win over Samurai Seeopal in July, 'Jojo' earned a six-figure contract to join the main roster with a second-round knockout of Temirlan Bekmurzaev in October. In his main roster run, Ghazali logged finishes over Edgar Tabares in December 2023 and Josue Cruz this past September.

Ad

Trending

Check out Johan Ghazali's finishes below, which ONE posted on Instagram:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Ghazali has been vocal about his desire to become a ONE world champion, and he could make a big leap towards that goal should he emerge victorious at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6.

Occurring inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Malaysian-American will trade leather with Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai bout.

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ad

Diego Paez believes he has Johan Ghazali all figured out

Established veteran Diego Paez takes immense pride in extensively preparing for his opponents, which is why he is confident in his chances against Johan Ghazali.

He recently told Combat Sports Today:

"I've seen him lose, and I've seen why he loses. And I know what he's good at. I know what he's not good at. And I'm going to go out there and just use all of my weapons and use all of skills and use my fight IQ."

Ad

Watch the entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.