WATCH: Young phenom Johan Ghazali demands the smoke from Temirlan Bekmurzaev in Bangkok showdown

ONE Championship fans have quickly placed Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali on their shortlists for the next breakout combat sports star and for good reason. 'Jojo' logged two knockout wins in his first three victories in the world's largest martial arts promotion, and fans took it as a sign of great things to come from the 17-year-old.

Ghazali had his chance to prove that they were right when he took to the circle against Temirlan Bekmurzaev at ONE Friday Fights 36 last October.

The Malaysian-American was completely ready to go to war with Bekmurzaev as he repeatedly taunted him throughout the contest, which ONE Championship posted on Instagram.

The Russian vet happily obliged Ghazali's request and despite trying his hardest to get the young star off his game, Bekmurzaev fell victim to a vicious uppercut to the liver late in round two.

Ghazali's star was completely on the rise by then. He further added to his growing stardom by knocking out Mexican star Edgar Tabares in just 36 seconds in his next contest with another thunderous body shot.

Johan Ghazali oozing with confidence ahead of big-time matchup

Johan Ghazali has never not been ready for an all-out war. ONE Championship fans will get to see him in another one this coming Friday, June 7, at ONE 167.

Happening inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, his opponent then will be veteran Muay Thai star Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and Ghazali has no shortage of confidence in his abilities as he recently told The Borneo Post:

"It shouldn't be a problem for me... I can beat him. I believe that I can because I have what it takes to win."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.