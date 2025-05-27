"I'm always hungry" - Johan Ghazali reveals intensified work ethic for crucial duel vs Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32

Teenage Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali is eager to bounce back from his previous loss, as he's now in the final stages of his training camp for his upcoming flyweight Muay Thai fight against Diego Paez on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32.
Ghazali and Paez look to entertain the fans in attendance inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and the thousands of fans who'll be watching around the world.
Speaking to Goated Combat in a recent interview, Ghazali claimed that he's always hungry and motivated to prepare for his matches:
"More hungrier? I'm always hungry. I'm always hungry. You know, I'm training just as hard if not harder for this fight than I was in the last one."
Watch Johan Ghazali's interview here:
'Jojo' aims to improve his ONE Championship record to 7-2 and add Paez to his pile of victims, which already include Padestuk Fairtex, Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Samurai Seeopal, Temirlan Bekmurzaev, Edgar Tabares, and Josue Cruz.
Johan Ghazali got what he wanted upon joining Superbon Training Camp
The Malaysian-American striking star moved his training camp to the famous Superbon Training Camp last year with one goal: to improve and be the best fighter he can be.
This wish of Ghazali was fulfilled under the watchful guidance of reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, as he shared with BJPenn.com in a recent interview:
"Every day I can't breathe, I'm so tired, but I'm not complaining. This is what I came here for. I'm learning fast, I'm improving, I'm progressing. Watch out."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.