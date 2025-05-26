"I know what’s coming” - Johan Ghazali enjoys peace of mind alongside world champions at Superbon Training Camp

Johan Ghazali felt a huge weight being lifted off his shoulders while honing his skills at the Superbon Training Center in Thailand.
On Friday, June 6, 'Jojo' will step back inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok for a clash with Colombian-American slugger Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.
Just 18 years old, Ghazali already has an incredible 25 career victories to his credit, six of them coming under the ONE Championship banner. But after dropping two of his last three fights, the teen phenom knew he would need some help to fine-tune his skills.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Enter Superbon, the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, who has taken 'Jojo' under his wings and worked with him throughout his latest fight camp.
Asked about his time working alongside the P4P great, Ghazali told Goated Combat:
"So it was hard, but this time it's a lot easier. So, I know what's coming. I know who's training me and what these fighters do. So it's a lot less things on my mind."
Johan Ghazali has focused on developing his technique and strategy ahead of ONE Fight Night 32
Adding to his comments, Johan Ghazali revealed that the biggest benefit he gets from training with Superbon is an added focus on developing his technique and learning different strategies:
"I wouldn't say I'm training harder, but technique-wise, strategy-wise, it's a lot better this time. So, that's a bonus. And other than that, I'm fit, you know, weight slowly getting into place. Other than that, I'm just waiting."
Overall, Ghazali is an impressive 6-2 inside the Circle with an 83% finish rate.
Will his time training with the ONE featherweight kickboxing king prove invaluable at ONE Fight Night 32, or will Diego Paez hand the teen sensation a second straight loss inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?
ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.