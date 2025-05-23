“It's a lot better this time” - Johan Ghazali feeling good about preparations ahead of return at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali provided an update about his ongoing training camp. Over the last year, Johan has endured a setback in his pursuit of a world title, losing two of his previous three Muay Thai fights.

On June 6, the eighteen-year-old phenom returns to action at ONE Fight Night 32 in a flyweight Muay Thai bout against Diego Paez.

While speaking to Goated Combat, he had this to say about the preparations for his upcoming fight.

"I wouldn't say I'm training harder, but technique-wise, strategy-wise, it's a lot better this time. So, that's a bonus. And other than that, I'm fit, you know, weight slowly getting into place. Other than that, I'm just waiting."

ONE Fight Night 32 goes down inside the legendary combat sports venue of Lumpinee Stadium. The June 6 event in Bangkok, Thailand, can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Ghazali vs. Diego Paez will be one of three flyweight Muay Thai bouts at ONE Fight Night 32. The upcoming event also features Johan Estupinan vs. Taiki Naito and Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai (co-main event).

Watch his entire interview with Goated Combat below:

Diego Paez claims he's "not a stepping stone" in upcoming fight against Johan Ghazali

Diego Paez's ONE Championship debut was a split decision loss against Sean Climaco in February. The American-Columbian striker plans to bounce back at ONE Fight Night 32 and put the flyweight division on notice.

During an interview with Combat Sports Today, Paez had this to say about not being a stepping stone for Johan Ghazali's ascension.

"For sure. I'm very excited. I'm blessed. I know ONE really likes to promote them, and I know I can read between the lines. I see what people think and I see what's going on, but I'm not a stepping stone. You guys aren't going to, you know, you're not going to use me as a marketing tool."

Johan Ghazali's star power and world title potential provide a massive opportunity for Diego Paez. With a win against Johan, the 31-year-old would quickly establish himself as a potential ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender.

Watch Diego Paez's entire interview with Combat Sports Today below:

