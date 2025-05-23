"Imagine the power" - Fans can't wait for Malaysian-American phenom Johan Ghazali to reach his prime in ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali may be young, but he's already making waves as one of Muay Thai's most dynamic rising stars.

The Malaysian-American standout burst onto the scene in ONE Championship, instantly capturing attention with his aggressive style and thrilling performances.

"Jojo" made a statement early, racking up four straight victories on the weekly ONE Friday Fights event series — a run that magnified his best atrributes as a competitor.

His impressive track record earned him a spot on the main roster, a clear vote of confidence from the world's largest martial arts organization in his potential as an elite striker.

Since then, Ghazali has continued to impress on the big stage, authoring two first-round knockouts in just four appearances under the bright lights.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to action next month, the promotion dropped a compilation of his scintillating victories under its banner so far.

The response was immediate as the comment section lit up with praise, reflecting the buzz surrounding Ghazali's rapid ascent in the Muay Thai world:

Ghazali reports for duty at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, emanating live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

There, he is slated to lock horns with Colombian-American dynamo Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai clash.

Superbon sees a bright future ahead of Johan Ghazali

Johan Ghazali's growing reputation as a striker hasn't go unnoticed, especially by ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon.

The Thai icon is confident that the 18-year-old phenom is destined to wear championship gold sooner rather than later:

"For me, Johan is going to be a world champion soon, for sure."

ONE Fight Night 32 will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

