“I'm not a stepping stone” - Diego Paez warns Johan Ghazali not to underestimate him at ONE Fight Night 32

Diego Paez knows the spotlight’s not exactly on him going into ONE Fight Night 32, but he’s not bothered.

Ad

The Colombian-American striker is set to take on teenage Muay Thai prodigy Johan Ghazali on June 6, and from the outside looking in, it’s easy to see why most of the hype is on the younger fighter. Ghazali’s had his name buzzing ever since he signed with ONE, racking up highlight-reel knockouts and landing a big contract while still a teenager.

Paez understands, and he's just biding his time until he gets his moment. Speaking with Combat Sports Today, he said:

Ad

Trending

"For sure. I'm very excited. I'm blessed. I know ONE really likes to promote them, and I know I can read between the lines. I see what people think and I see what's going on, but I'm not a stepping stone. You guys aren't going to, you know, you're not going to use me as a marketing tool."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He’s not here to play the opponent in someone else’s breakout story. But he's fine with letting them assume things - they'll really see what he's made of when he enters the Circle.

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

"I've seen why he looses" - Diego Paez believes he has the perfect plan in store to exploit Johan Ghazali's flaws

Johan Ghazali’s most recent outing against Johan Estupinan showed that the young striker isn’t invincible, and Diego Paez has been paying attention to the gaps in his game.

Ad

He’s done the homework, watched the tape, and believes he’s figured out what makes Ghazali tick, and where he comes undone.

"I've seen him lose, and I've seen why he loses," he said. "And I know what he's good at. I know what he's not good at. And I'm going to go out there and just use all of my weapons and use all of skills and use my fight IQ."

Watch Diego Paez and Johan Ghazali in action at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, available to fans in Canada and North America with an active Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.