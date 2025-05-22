  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I'm not a stepping stone” - Diego Paez warns Johan Ghazali not to underestimate him at ONE Fight Night 32

“I'm not a stepping stone” - Diego Paez warns Johan Ghazali not to underestimate him at ONE Fight Night 32

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 22, 2025 16:03 GMT
Diego Paez (left) and Johan Ghazali (right)
Diego Paez (left) and Johan Ghazali (right)

Diego Paez knows the spotlight’s not exactly on him going into ONE Fight Night 32, but he’s not bothered.

Ad

The Colombian-American striker is set to take on teenage Muay Thai prodigy Johan Ghazali on June 6, and from the outside looking in, it’s easy to see why most of the hype is on the younger fighter. Ghazali’s had his name buzzing ever since he signed with ONE, racking up highlight-reel knockouts and landing a big contract while still a teenager.

Paez understands, and he's just biding his time until he gets his moment. Speaking with Combat Sports Today, he said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"For sure. I'm very excited. I'm blessed. I know ONE really likes to promote them, and I know I can read between the lines. I see what people think and I see what's going on, but I'm not a stepping stone. You guys aren't going to, you know, you're not going to use me as a marketing tool."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He’s not here to play the opponent in someone else’s breakout story. But he's fine with letting them assume things - they'll really see what he's made of when he enters the Circle.

Watch the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

"I've seen why he looses" - Diego Paez believes he has the perfect plan in store to exploit Johan Ghazali's flaws

Johan Ghazali’s most recent outing against Johan Estupinan showed that the young striker isn’t invincible, and Diego Paez has been paying attention to the gaps in his game.

Ad

He’s done the homework, watched the tape, and believes he’s figured out what makes Ghazali tick, and where he comes undone.

"I've seen him lose, and I've seen why he loses," he said. "And I know what he's good at. I know what he's not good at. And I'm going to go out there and just use all of my weapons and use all of skills and use my fight IQ."

Watch Diego Paez and Johan Ghazali in action at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, available to fans in Canada and North America with an active Prime Video subscription.

About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications