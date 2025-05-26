  • home icon
  • Johan Ghazali embraces discomfort of being pushed to the limit at Superbon’s gym: "This is what I came here for"

Johan Ghazali embraces discomfort of being pushed to the limit at Superbon's gym: "This is what I came here for"

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 26, 2025 04:15 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Johan Ghazali talks about training at Superbon's gym. [Image provided by ONE Championship]

Teen phenom Johan Ghazali is being pushed harder than ever before while training, and he loves every minute of it. Despite being just 18 years old, Ghazali has emerged as one of ONE Championship's most exciting prospects, knocking out opponents in five of his first six wins on martial arts' biggest global stage.

On Friday, June 6, he'll look to add another highlight-reel finish to his resume when he meets the always dangerous Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai fight at ONE Fight Night 32 inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Recently, Johan Ghazali has been honing his skills at the Superbon Training Camp in Thailand, owned and operated by reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing king, Superbon.

Asked about his daily workouts alongside the Thai legend, Johan revealed that the routines are nothing short of strenuous, but as the saying goes, no pain, no gain.

“Every day I can’t breathe, I’m so tired, but I’m not complaining," Ghazali said in an interview with BJPenn.com. "This is what I came here for. I’m learning fast, I’m improving, I’m progressing. Watch out.”
Johan Ghazali says Superbon has helped him "fix everything"

Getting time to train alongside one of the greatest strikers in kickboxing history has been an incredible experience for Johan Ghazali. Asked about his work with Superbon, 'Jojo' said:

"Honestly, training with Superbon, he fixed everything. And you know, before this, I would train with people and they would fix my technique and stuff like that, and I would never listen."
Johan Ghazali goes into ONE Fight Night 32 having lost two of his last three, including a unanimous decision loss to undefeated Colombian star Johan Estupinan at ONE 170.

Determined to climb back into the win column, Ghazali will have to implement everything he's learned since January if he hopes to come out on top against Diego Paez.

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com on Friday, June 6.

Craig Pekios

Edited by Anurag Mitra
