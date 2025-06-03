"Sign me up for that" - Johan Ghazali says ONE Fight Night 32 wins for him and Johan Estupinan could lead to sequel

The sequel to the battle of the Johans could get underway next. At least that's what Malaysian-American youngster Johan Ghazali thinks.

Ad

The teenage striking sensation, nicknamed 'Jojo,' is looking to bounce back from his loss to Johan Estupinan when he takes to Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium for ONE Fight Night 32 this Friday, June 6.

Johan Ghazali locks horns with Diego Paez in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup. But he won't be the only Johan competing on the promotion's latest American primetime spectacle.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Just before he laces the four-ounce gloves again, Johan Estupinan looks to extend his perfect career slate to 28-0 when he collides with Taiki Naito in the same bracket and discipline.

With a burning desire to avenge his defeat to Estupinan at ONE 170 in January this year, the Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp athlete believes a rematch could be on the cards should both Johans emerge victorious on Friday.

Ad

"Yes, yes. Sign me up for that," the 18-year-old told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview when asked about a sequel with Estupinan. "It'll be great if both of us win here. A rematch will make sense."

Ghazali suffered a second loss under the ONE banner during their back-and-forth battle earlier this year.

Though 'Jojo' sent 'Panda Kick' down for the count in round one, the undefeated Colombian star powered back with two knockdowns of his own to get his hand raised via unanimous decision inside the Impact Arena.

Ad

Catch the dynamic duo in action at ONE Fight Night 32, available to all active Amazon Prime Video subscribers for free on Friday, June 6.

Ad

Johan Ghazali vows to dominate 'more experienced' foe in Bangkok

Johan Ghazali took to Instagram recently to share his readiness for his clash against Colombian-American slugger Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32.

He said:

"You know, this fight isn’t an easy fight. I am facing an American-Colombian fighter, Diego Paez. He’s almost a decade older than I. He’s more experienced. Insya-Allah, come fight night, this will be a victory for Malaysia."

Ad

Check out the post below:

Can Johan Ghazali's trademark knockout power propel him to another big win in Bangkok? Let us know below!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.