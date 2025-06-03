“We make an excellent show” - Johan Estupinan challenges Taiki Naito to trade fire with fire in their flyweight Muay Thai clash

22-year-old Muay Thai phenom 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan of Colombia wants to put on a show for fans and hopes his upcoming opponent, Japan's 'Silent Sniper' Taiki Naito, comes to fight.

Ad

The two go to war at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video this weekend.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Estupinan says he wants an action-packed affair that will leave fans on the edge of their seats.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Panda Kick' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I have this mentality that I think he will fall in the first round. I’ll start the fight explosively, and let’s hope that he is also an explosive fighter so that we make an excellent show."

'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan is ready to go to battle with 'Silent Sniper' Taiki Naito of Japan in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai bout.

Ad

The two square off at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, June 6, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Estupinan will never accept defeat: "Not even a drop of that comes to my mind about losing"

'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan says he and his twin brother Jordan, along with their entire team, have never entertained the thought of losing.

Ad

The Colombian-American star told ONE Championship:

"Not even a drop of that comes to my mind about losing. None of that. That’s a topic I never talk about. My teammates, my trainer, my brother never talk about if we lose."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Johan Estupinan's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.