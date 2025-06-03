“We make an excellent show” - Johan Estupinan challenges Taiki Naito to trade fire with fire in their flyweight Muay Thai clash

22-year-old Muay Thai phenom 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan of Colombia wants to put on a show for fans and hopes his upcoming opponent, Japan's 'Silent Sniper' Taiki Naito, comes to fight.
The two go to war at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video this weekend.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Estupinan says he wants an action-packed affair that will leave fans on the edge of their seats.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
'Panda Kick' told the world's largest martial arts organization:
"I have this mentality that I think he will fall in the first round. I’ll start the fight explosively, and let’s hope that he is also an explosive fighter so that we make an excellent show."
'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan is ready to go to battle with 'Silent Sniper' Taiki Naito of Japan in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai bout.
The two square off at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, June 6, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Johan Estupinan will never accept defeat: "Not even a drop of that comes to my mind about losing"
'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan says he and his twin brother Jordan, along with their entire team, have never entertained the thought of losing.
The Colombian-American star told ONE Championship:
"Not even a drop of that comes to my mind about losing. None of that. That’s a topic I never talk about. My teammates, my trainer, my brother never talk about if we lose."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Johan Estupinan's next fight.