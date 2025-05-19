“He’s got a lot of weapons” - Johan Estupinan vows to unleash his true self in pivotal battle with veteran Taiki Naito

22-year-old Colombian striking phenom and ONE Championship rising star 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan is gunning for his 6th straight victory since joining ONE Championship last year.

Estupinan has established himself as one of the fastest rising stars in the world's largest martial arts organization, behind a body of work that has left a trail of felled opponents in his wake.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Estupinan said he will unleash even more of his potential against upcoming opponent Taiki Naito.

'Panda Kick' said:

"He’s more crazy. He’s got a lot of weapons. He kicks more. So you will see a real Johan in this fight."

Estupinan will lock horns with Naito of Japan in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai contest. The two square off at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6th, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Estupinan says cracking the division's top 5 is only the beginning

No. 5 ranked ONE Championship flyweight Muay Thai contender 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan will look to establish his spot in the rankings by taking out veteran Taiki Naito at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video.

But according to the 22-year-old Colombian star, the best is yet to come. He told the South China Morning Post:

"For me, yeah, it’s just the start. Everything that we have planned is to get here where we are today. So you will see a different Johan, a more evolved Johan in this upcoming fight. I am preparing for the title."

