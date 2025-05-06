“He can do everything” - Johan Estupinan says twin brother Jordan has yet to unleash his full potential

22-year-old Colombian firecracker 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan was thrilled to see his twin brother Jordan take home another big victory last weekend.
Jordan delivered a stunning performance, defeating dangerous Russian foe Ali Saldoev via three-round unanimous decision in a flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video.
Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a recent interview, Johan talked about Jordan and how amazing his performance was last Saturday.
'Panda Kick' said:
"To be honest, my brother is amazing. This is one of the fighters I wouldn't fight. I wouldn't face this guy. He's very good with his hands, with legs, feet, everything. He can do everything."
The Estupinan twins are two of the most exciting fighters in the world's largest martial arts organization, and fans can't wait to see these two back in action in ONE Championship.
ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 3. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Johan Estupinan looks to emulate his brother's recent performance
'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan can't wait to make his return to the ONE Championship ring, after getting inspired by his twin brother Jordan's recent win at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.
Johan told Nick Atkin he wants his next fight to be just as explosive.
"What I can promise you is that next time it's going to be amazing. Very good show. I want to be as amazing as my brother. So, you know, that's the standard."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Johan Estupinan's next fight.