“He can do everything” - Johan Estupinan says twin brother Jordan has yet to unleash his full potential

22-year-old Colombian firecracker 'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan was thrilled to see his twin brother Jordan take home another big victory last weekend.

Ad

Jordan delivered a stunning performance, defeating dangerous Russian foe Ali Saldoev via three-round unanimous decision in a flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin in a recent interview, Johan talked about Jordan and how amazing his performance was last Saturday.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Panda Kick' said:

"To be honest, my brother is amazing. This is one of the fighters I wouldn't fight. I wouldn't face this guy. He's very good with his hands, with legs, feet, everything. He can do everything."

The Estupinan twins are two of the most exciting fighters in the world's largest martial arts organization, and fans can't wait to see these two back in action in ONE Championship.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 3. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Johan Estupinan looks to emulate his brother's recent performance

'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan can't wait to make his return to the ONE Championship ring, after getting inspired by his twin brother Jordan's recent win at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

Ad

Johan told Nick Atkin he wants his next fight to be just as explosive.

"What I can promise you is that next time it's going to be amazing. Very good show. I want to be as amazing as my brother. So, you know, that's the standard."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Johan Estupinan's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.