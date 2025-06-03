“The upset of the night” - Johan Ghazali lists his most shocking moment from ‘crazy’ ONE 172 card in Saitama

18-year-old Malaysian-American Muay Thai star 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali, like everyone else, was absolutely blown away by the amazing card ONE Championship put on in Japan last March.
ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang delivered the goods, and ended up being one of the most watched events in the history of the world's largest martial arts organization.
Ghazali, although not a part of the event, watched in awe as the greatest martial artists in the world took to the global stage to showcase their skills.
Guys like Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Nabil Anane, and Masaaki Noiri posted massive wins and delighted the capacity crowd at Saitama Super Arena.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ghazalin talked about ONE 172 and he is still buzzing from all the excitement.
'Jojo' said:
"It was a crazy, crazy card. I think a lot of people got the predictions wrong. Especially the Tawanchai knockout. That was crazy. I think that was the upset of the night. It just shows that you can be the best last week, and next week you can be knocked the hell out."
ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang went down live at the historic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, last March 23rd.
Johan Ghazali returns to face dangerous Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video
Malaysian-American star 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is ready to go to battle with Colombian-American banger Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai bout.
The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, June 6, from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
