ONE Fight Night 32: Johan Ghazali says Diego Paez fight is a must-win to get his chance against the flyweight division’s elite

18-year-old Malaysian-American rising Muay Thai star and ONE Championship phenom 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali is determined to earn his place among the division's elite.

Ghazali is gunning for a berth in the top five rankings at flyweight Muay Thai, which is literally filled with killers and legends. To achieve that, the Rentap Muaythai Gym representative says he needs all the experience he can get.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ghazali says he is looking to compete multiple times this year, and wants to make the most of it.

He told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I want to fight at least four to five times a year. I want to close in on my goal of getting in the upper half of the division, gaining more fights, and more experiences against other athletes will help me with that dream."

Ghazali is set to return to action next weekend and will look to return to the winner's column after a heartbreaking setback in his last fight.

If he can get the victory here and make a statement, 'Jojo' can reestablish his position as a fringe contender in a stacked flyweight Muay Thai division.

Johan Ghazali takes on Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video

Malaysian-American Muay Thai standout 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali will make his way back to the ONE Championship stage as he squares off against dangerous Colombian-American knockout merchant Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai bout.

The two throw down at ONE Fight Night 32 on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 6, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

