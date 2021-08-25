"He's just trying to get relevant again" - UFC lightweight Christos Giagos on Conor McGregor's recent social media activity

UFC lightweight Christos Giagos is currently preparing for his upcoming fight with Arman Tsarukyan. However, 'The Spartan' has also had his say on Conor McGregor's recent activities on social media.

The Irishman has taken shots at the likes of Anthony Smith, Daniel Cormier, Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The posts appear to be reactionary as McGregor often deletes them shortly after.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's John Hyon Ko, Christos Giagos had the following to say about McGregor:

"I think he's just trying to get relevant again. He took a pause. Maybe a lot of people forgot. There's a lot of new names and a lot of new hype in UFC now which I think all stemmed from Conor. I think he did a lot of great things with the sport but it's a lot more attention on a lot of other guys and I think he's trying to get the attention. I think he made it super rich and maybe he's getting bored and wants to feel that way he felt when he was on the up."

Christos Giagos on Conor McGregor's recent injury at UFC 264

Christos Giagos also gave his thoughts on the brutal leg break Conor McGregor sustained in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor supposedly went into the fight with a hairline fracture in his shin, which, according to him, led to the the break after he landed a kick on Poirier's elbow. Christos Giagos stated that:

"It's just a bummer that it happened, you know, because I wanted to see this Conor fight Dustin. I felt in the second fight he was just too nice and it wasn't the Conor that everyone fell in love with, you know. And then maybe this time he tried a little too hard, but it was that Conor, so I wanted to see him in there. And then that happened so I'm like, that sucks."

Whilst McGregor does not yet have a return date announced, Giagos is set to compete at UFC Vegas 37. He's booked to take on fellow rising prospect Arman Tsarukyan in a fight that guarantees fireworks.

Check out our full exclusive interview with Christos Giagos below:

