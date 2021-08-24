"I still think I'll beat him" - Paddy Pimblett is confident that Conor McGregor wouldn't stand a chance against him in a fight

UFC newcomer Paddy Pimblett is confident of beating former two-division champion Conor McGregor if the pair ever fight.

In an appearance on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, Pimblett claimed that he could easily submit the Irishman inside the octagon.

"I said it about six years ago in a post-fight interview, he'd get smoked. I'm not even messing, I think like I'll take him down and submit him, with pretty ease," said Pimblett.

In his latest interview with Submission Radio, Pimblett was asked whether he thought he could have easily beaten Conor McGregor when he was in his prime. In response, Paddy Pimblett reaffirmed his earlier claim and stated that he believes he can beat any version of Conor McGregor that's put in front of him.

"Doesn't matter, you still pout him in there in front of me and I still think I'll beat him. I think that's what every MMA fighter should be like. This is the fighting sport and if you don't believe that you can beat someone then you shouldn't be in there with them. I still say to this day, get me in there with Conor McGregor and I'll submit him in two or three rounds," said Paddy Pimblett.

According to Pimblett, a fighter must believe in his abilities and feel that they can take on anyone in the division that they're competing in. If a person doesn't believe in himself, he shouldn't be in the fight game, claims Pimblett.

Check out the interview below:

Conor McGregor is eyeing a comeback in 2022

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from the leg break he suffered at UFC 264 last month.

The Irishman recently stated that he is ahead of schedule in terms of the recovery and hopes to return to action sometime next year. As for his next fight, McGregor hinted that he may move up in weight.

Whichever weight class he competes in, the Irishman is never short of options for blockbuster matchups.

At welterweight, which is the division McGregor last won in, 'The Notorious' megastar could consider fighting BMF champ Jorge Masvidal or settling his rivalry with Nate Diaz in a trilogy fight.

