Anthony Smith responds to Conor McGregor's recent tweets directed at him

Conor McGregor recently took a shot at fellow UFC fighter Anthony Smith on Twitter. The UFC light heavyweight addressed the complaints that the Irishman had and explained why McGregor's fury was misdirected.

In an interview with MMA on SiriusXM's RJ Clifford, Anthony Smith offered his two cents on Conor McGregor's recent tweet addressing his comments regarding the Dubliner's conduct on social media.

"People are pretending like I'm going way out of my way. What (the fans) don't realize is none of us went out of our way to talk about Conor. Be mad at the media. They keep asking the questions about Conor. It's not me going out of my way, I just answered the question that was asked," said Anthony Smith.

Catch Anthony Smith's appearance on MMA on SiriusXM below:

🔊"To be fair, I have had some fights where I've really looked like a big dumb zombie."😂@lionheartasmith shared his response to Conor McGregor's tweet about him w/@RJcliffordMMA & points out why most fighters end up talking about Conor



Interview Link👇🏼https://t.co/WEmbHe2yYy pic.twitter.com/SfOfIOAJOg — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) August 23, 2021

What prompted Conor McGregor to hurl verbal blows at Anthony Smith?

The UFC light heavyweight, in a previous interview with James Lynch, had flamed Conor McGregor for his comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family.

“Conor is just - it’s too far, it’s way too far. Take all of this fighting bulls*** out of the picture. People get shot for a lot less than that. Maybe I just grew up different,” said Smith.

Conor McGregor, in response, relied on name calling and juvenile insults. He cited the constant comments being made about him as the biggest reason behind his frequent outbursts on social media.

"@lionheartasmith who’s getting shot for what? What the f**k are you saying you big zombie. The disrespect coming my way consistently is what is causing my response. Are you stupid? You do not see this? F**k off and leave me alone you losers. You nobodies. I’m preparing to return," wrote Conor McGregor in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Anthony Smith is certainly not the only person who feels this way. This is a sentiment that is being echoed by every big-wig on the MMA circuit. How long before Conor's words catch up with him?

Big fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov? Follow our FB page for your daily dose of MMA takedowns!

Edited by Harvey Leonard