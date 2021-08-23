Conor McGregor jibes at Dustin Poirier's wife Jolie as he recovers from his UFC 264 injury

Leading up to UFC 264 in July 2021, Conor McGregor took multiple personal jibes at Dustin Poirier and his wife Jolie.

Be it accusing Jolie Poirier of sending him a DM or threatening Dustin and Jolie inside the octagon after UFC 264, their rivalry has remained as intense as ever before, during and after UFC 264.

Conor McGregor has now taken to Twitter to seemingly target Dustin and Jolie Poirier again. A Twitter user posted a video from Dustin’s appearance on comedian Theo Von’s podcast from 2018.

The video shows Dustin recalling an incident wherein he and his friend defended Jolie against a hooligan and the hooligan’s friends.

Dustin Poirier stated:

“I was at my brother’s house, and it was like a street party. You know, everybody is out on the street. And my wife was leaning over a fence talking to somebody. Guys from next door came over and like, bent over her back – while she was bending over – and put his hand on her stomach, started talking in her ear. Bro,” Poirier said before Theo Von chimed in and noted that Poirier must’ve been infuriated by that.

Poirier concurred and continued:

“I ripped him off. I had a buddy of mine who fights. He started dropping this other guy’s people left and right. Every shot that landed, everybody fell. He shot a hundred percent from the field that night. Then I started punching this guy. And then he had a lot more friends than we did. People were fighting everywhere. I ended up getting my back up against a car ‘cause they were jumping. And I got hit with a bunch of uppercuts. It was crazy, man.”

Conor McGregor responded to the aforementioned video clip with a tweet that read as follows:

“Ye sounds about right”

Ye sounds about right https://t.co/iG9Oz7rRuz — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 23, 2021

Conor McGregor is expected to return in 2022

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Conor McGregor suffered a lower leg injury in round one of his UFC 264 fight and was unable to continue fighting after the round ended. Poirier was resultantly declared the winner via first-round TKO, thereby beating McGregor by 2-1 in their trilogy.

Nevertheless, given the manner in which their third fight ended, many believe that Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier ought to fight for the fourth time to settle their rivalry on a definitive note. Presently, Conor McGregor is recovering from his injury and is likely to return to the octagon in 2022.

