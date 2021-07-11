Photo: Dustin Poirier's wife Jolie flips the bird at Conor McGregor as she exits the octagon at UFC 264

Conor McGregor has taken several digs at Dustin Poirier's wife Jolie in the lead up to his trilogy fight against 'The Diamond' at UFC 264. However, Jolie seemingly had the last laugh as she was seen flipping the bird at Conor McGregor after his loss against Poirier.

Here is a picture uploaded by UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa which shows Jolie Poirier flicking Conor McGregor off as he lay on the canvas with a broken foot.

The highly anticipated trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier met with an anticlimactic ending at the end of the first round. The Irishman stepped back and immediately collapsed to the ground as his ankle snapped underneath him. While McGregor managed to survive the round, he was unable to sit up on the stool, forcing referee Herb Dean to waive off the fight. Dustin Poirier was declared the winner via TKO due to doctor's stoppage.

Dustin Poirier has since claimed that a checked leg kick was the reason behind McGregor's broken foot. The Louisiana Lad told Joe Rogan in the post-fight interview:

"He fractured it on one of the checks at the beginning, then broke it with the punch. I felt something. He was kicking me hard. It was probably cracked then on the twist and punch."

Conor McGregor insists that Jolie Poirier is in his DMs

Conor McGregor dragged Dustin's wife Jolie Poirier into a bitter back-and-forth battle ahead of his trilogy fight against 'The Diamond' at UFC 264. Earlier this week, McGregor shared a screenshot implying Poirier's wife was trying to message him on Instagram.

However, 'The Notorious One' denied any knowledge of why she would send the alleged DM. Since then, Dustin Poirier has dismissed all such reports and even claimed to be laughing about the whole thing along with his wife.

Despite a brutal loss against Poirier at UFC 264, Conor McGregor continues to insist on Jolie Poirier being in his DMs. Replying to Dustin Poirier's claims of a checked leg kick, McGregor told Joe Rogan in the post-fight Octagon interview:

“There was no check, not one of them was checked. Your wife’s in my DM’s baby. Hit me back on WhatsApp, we’re at the after-party tonight.”

McGregor remained jubilant as he waved to his fans on the way out of the arena.

