Floyd Mayweather thanks Dustin Poirier after betting on the 'Diamond' to defeat Conor McGregor at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier earned a TKO victory via doctor stoppage over Conor McGregor in the main event at UFC 264. Amongst the wishes pouring in for 'The Diamond' was one from boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

The former five-division world champion thanked Dustin Poirier after winning a $50,000 bet he had placed on the Louisiana native. Sharing an image of his betting slip, Floyd Mayweather wrote on Twitter:

"@dustinpoirier, thanks for getting me paid!"

Floyd Mayweather placed his bet with a Las Vegas resort and casino called Circa. According to their books, Dustin Poirier closed as a -140 betting favorite, winning Floyd 'Money' Mayweather $35,714.30 for a $50,000 ticket. The boxing legend will be walking home with a hefty sum of $85,714.30.

Floyd Mayweather had previously faced Conor McGregor in a boxing bout dating back to 2017. Mayweather defeated the former two-division UFC champion via tenth-round TKO.

Dustin Poirier's win over Conor McGregor at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier won the highly anticipated trilogy fight against Conor McGregor due to a forced doctor stoppage at the end of the first round. As 'Notorious' stepped back in the final seconds of the round, he crumbled to the canvas, revealing an ankle that snapped underneath him.

An injury to Conor McGregor's leg forced a Doctor's Stoppage in the #UFC264 main event.



Dustin Poirier won via TKO. pic.twitter.com/jsZVltGniI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

According to Dustin Poirier, he had checked a leg kick from Conor early in the fight, resulting in a broken foot for the Irishman. Poirier told Joe Rogan in the post-fight octagon interview:

"He fractured it on one of the checks at the beginning, then broke it with the punch. I felt something. He was kicking me hard. It was probably cracked then on the twist and punch"

Conor McGregor, however, refuted any such claims from Poirier and furiously lashed out at him. McGregor told Joe Rogan:

“There was no check, not one of them was checked. Your wife’s in my DM’s baby. Hit me back on WhatsApp, we’re at the after-party tonight.”

Also Read: UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 full fight card results and video highlights

Edited by Avinash Tewari