'You can't get distracted in this business' - Dustin Poirier's coach Dyah Davis sends a message to Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264

Dustin Poirier's boxing coach Dyah Davis has come out with a message for Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264, warning the Irishman about Poirier's preparation.

"You can't get distracted in this business. Every time you step in that cage, there's a chance you might not walk out of there the same...So Conor, I hope you are doing your homework, because we definitely are."

Dustin Poirier's coach also gave his own definition of success, which comes as a stark contrast to McGregor's approach.

"Success is going out there and knocking people out. All the sponsors they'll gravitate towards you. But if you want to continue to be successful outside of the fight world, then you have to be just as successful within the cage," said Dyah Davis.

Dustin Poirier is scheduled to take on Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout at UFC 264. The first fight ended with the Irishman getting his hand raised at UFC 178 as he knocked out 'Diamond' in the first round of the fight.

The Louisiana native avenged his loss in their second fight at UFC 257. After battering McGregor's leg with calf kicks, Poirier knocked the Irishman out in the second round.

The two lightweights will now look to put this rivalry to rest with a trilogy fight on July 10.

The co-main event of the UFC 264 fight card will feature a welterweight showdown between Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns.

Thompson is coming off two impressive back-to-back wins against Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal.

'Durinho,' on the other hand, lost his last fight against the current 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 258.

Conor McGregor stormed by fans after leaving dinner at a restaurant

In the early hours of the Fourth of July, UFC star Conor McGregor walked out of a restaurant to find a sea of fans waiting to get a glimpse of the Irishman.

As people started chanting his name, McGregor put on a show by shadow-boxing in front of the crowd.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh