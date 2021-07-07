"You’d be silly not to think that" - Dustin Poirier's coach expects big adjustments from Conor McGregor at UFC 264

Dustin Poirier's coach Mike Brown believes it would be silly not to think that Conor McGregor will make adjustments for his upcoming trilogy fight at UFC 264. Brown knows how well McGregor has done in his one and only rematch in the UFC so far, the second fight against Nate Diaz.

While speaking to MMA Fighting in a recent interview, Brown mentioned that one certainly shouldn't forget how well Dustin Poirier himself has done in rematch fights:

“You’d be silly not to think that. He obviously did better in his one and only rematch that he had. I think Dustin has also done very well in all his rematch fights."

Here's the full interview:

Brown pointed to Dustin Poirier's two fights against Eddie Alvarez and his showdowns against Max Holloway. The American Top Team coach believes that 'The Diamond' seems to do better in his rematches and has always made good adjustments.

Brown added that Dustin Poirier is a student who is always improving and evolving his game. The ATT coach expects to see a better version of Poirier in his upcoming UFC 264 fight against McGregor, compared to the one he saw in the first:

“He fought Eddie Alvarez twice. He fought Max Holloway twice and he seems to do better also in his rematches. He’s always made good adjustments. He’s a student and always improving and getting better and evolving. I expect to see a better Dustin in this fight than we saw in the first.”

Dustin Poirier will look to secure a second victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 264

On the back of a huge win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier will aim to do the double over the Irishman this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. A second victory over McGregor would establish Poirier's place as the next challenger for the UFC lightweight title.

That being said, Poirier's coach Mike Brown himself has now acknowledged the adjustments he expects from McGregor on July 10. The third fight between the pair is certainly going to be a fight that one wouldn't want to miss.

