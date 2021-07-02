When Conor McGregor's request to train at American Top Team was allegedly turned down

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are set to throw down at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021, in one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year. In the lead-up to their trilogy, a video has now surfaced online that claims 'Notorious' was turned away from the American Top Team gym in Florida, where Poirier trains.

The video, which appears to have been shot by a member of American Top Team, claims that Conor McGregor requested to spend some time training at the accomplished gym. However, the coaches anticipated that a rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor would eventually take place and respectfully turned the Irishman down.

You can watch the clip at 1:27 of the video below:

Dustin Poirier has been a protege of the South Florida gym for a long time. Although he lives in Lafayette, Louisiana, 'The Diamond' trains and conducts fight camps at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida. The gym is home to several UFC stalwarts, including Jorge Masvidal, Amanda Nunes, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Edson Barboza, Glover Teixeira, and many more.

The gym is one of the best MMA training facilities in the US and arguably in the world. Founded in 2001 with Mike Brown serving as the head coach, the facility has been a mainstay for world-renowned mixed martial arts talent.

Dustin Poirier is preparing for the Conor McGregor trilogy at American Top Team

Like all his previous fights, 'The Diamond' is back at his martial arts home to prepare for the Conor McGregor bout. While Poirier usually conducts a six-week fight camp, he decided to start earlier this time around.

A lot lies on the line for both combatants heading into this trilogy. Dustin Poirier passed up a title fight for the vacant lightweight belt and is currently the number one contender. Conor McGregor has a 1-2 record at lightweight so far, with only one win in the last three years in professional MMA.

The winner of this fight is expected to face reigning UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the belt.

