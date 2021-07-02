"It reeks of insecurity" - Dustin Poirier responds to Conor McGregor's 'first one to shoot is a dusty b***h' tweet

Dustin Poirier seems unfazed by Conor McGregor's usual mind games.

A fortnight ago, the Irishman had suggested that the first fighter to attempt a takedown during his UFC 264 bout with Poirier would be a 'dusty b***h'.

According to 'The Diamond', McGregor's comment 'reeks of insecurity', since the former two-division champ is known for vouching for 'no holds barred' MMA fights.

"He (Conor McGregor) just said something on 'the first one to shoot is a dusty b***h', that's what he said," Poirier told ESPN's Brett Okamoto. "Isn't he the one who's always preaching about the flow, the full martial arts, no holds barred, no rules, the ultimate fighting like when he's talking about boxing and stuff. How about the first one to get taken down is a dusty b***h. It reeks of insecurity to me," he added.

McGregor and Poirier will collide in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10. Their previous outing was at UFC 257, when Poirier handed the Irishman the first knockout loss of his career.

"I want to question my will to fight" - Dustin Poirier on what would be his ideal fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 264

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

Dustin Poirier wants his battle with Conor McGregor to be an 'uncomfortable' affair.

The #1 ranked lightweight suggested he is likely to thrive under pressure when he locks horns with 'The Notorious' at UFC 264.

Poirier also added that anything apart from fighting doesn't fascinate him at all.

"I want my blood and guts of war. I want to question my will to fight. I want it to be uncomfortable from the first second of the first round. I want to find out all this stuff. That's the thing about fighting too. The only thing that's real is when that bell rings or whenever you show up when you're training. That's the only real part about fighting that I love. Everything else is who can say some cool s**t to get a lot of likes on Instagram, who can get more followers," said Dustin Poirier.

