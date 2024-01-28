"Hope he wasn't forced into this," "Apology wasn't needed" - Fans react as Jon Anik says sorry to "offended" MMA fans in wake of recent comments

UFC commentator Jon Anik has issued a clarification after his recent comments did not go down well with some in the MMA community.

It all started when during a recent episode of The Anik and Florian Podcast, the 45-year-old spoke about facing criticism for his opinion that Dricus du Plessis was the rightful victor against Sean Strickland in the UFC 297 main event.

Anik then spoke about the backlash he faced from fans online and hinted at parting ways with the sport.

Now once again, some MMA fans expressed disagreement with Anik's words and criticized him on social media.

This led to the UFC commentator uploading a post on his Instagram account and issuing an apology. Anik said:

"Last week on my podcast, I was in a heightened emotional state following myriad allegations of bias at UFC 297 and I made some regrettable comments relating to the MMA fan base. While I was surprised at the extent to which my comments were re-purposed and sensationalized, I need to be more responsible on an open microphone... To those MMA fans whom I've offended, I'm sorry. That was not my intention."

After Anik posted the apology, several MMA fans came out in defense of the UFC commentator.

One individual shared that they hoped Anik was not forced by anyone to issue this response.

"So, there is a leash in some situations? Just trying to figure this out... I truly hope he wasn't forced into this."

Another person expressed their admiration for the 45-year-old in the comments section.

"The real ones love you, Jon Anik. You're the GOAT. Don't let the Twitter trolls get to your head."

Jon Anik shares his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis' performance at UFC 297

Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland locked horns for the middleweight title in the main event of UFC 297. The event took place on Jan. 20 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. The fight was an exciting back-and-forth battle that ended with the South African getting his hand raised via split decision.

Jon Anik uploaded a video where he weighed in on du Plessis' performance. The 45-year-old shared that 'Stillknocks' South African roots might be a factor in his fighting style and could have contributed to his championship victory. He said:

"He is an offensive fighter that prioritizes offence, that prioritizes finishes... I think a lot of his style is something that is rooted in South African culture... Part of his martial arts style is rooted in just straight f**king desire and will."

