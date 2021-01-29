'Hope I have the chance to punk this b*tch' - Marvin Vettori goes on a rant about Jake Paul

UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori has taken to social media to target YouTube superstar and up-and-coming professional boxer Jake Paul. Vettori asserted that he hopes he had a chance to ‘punk’ Jake Paul.

Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in January 2020, defeating the latter via a first-round TKO. Paul then faced former NBA star Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition boxing event in November 2020. The Problem Child dominated and stopped Robinson via a second-round KO.

Jake Paul is scheduled to fight former Bellator and One Championship welterweight champion Ben Askren in a professional boxing match on April 17th. Jake Paul’s viral KO win over Robinson coupled with his penchant for engaging in extremely personal trash talk with his opponents has resulted in the combat sports world giving him a considerable amount of attention as of late.

On that note, Marvin Vettori has taken to Twitter and expressed his disappointment with what Jake Paul is doing in combat sports.

“This Jake Paul bulls**t is so disrespectful to all the real fighters. F**k whoever is always trying to take shortcuts, especially in this game. Hope I had the chance to punk this b*tch in any training or fight. Blood, sweat, and tears is what this game is about, and he’s none of this," tweeted Vettori.

One of the primary reasons behind a significant number of personalities in combat sports criticizing Jake Paul is due to him repeatedly challenging MMA fighters to face him in a professional boxing match. Sportspersons from other sports like boxing and kickboxing have also spoken against Paul.

Jake Paul has been taking extremely personal jibes at potential opponents lately, particularly at their spouses, fiancés, or partners. Paul notably posted an offensive rant against MMA legend Conor McGregor’s longtime partner Dee Devlin, which was widely condemned.

Jake Paul is set to fight former UFC welterweight Ben Askren

Ben Askren (left); Jake Paul (right)

Marvin Vettori is riding a four-fight winning streak, with his last fight being a unanimous decision win over Jack Hermansson in December. Vettori is scheduled to fight Darren Till at UFC Fight Night 189 on April 10th.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is set to face Ben Askren in a professional boxing match that will headline the April 17th Triller Fight Club event. Would you like to see Jake Paul fight Marvin Vettori? Sound off in the comments.