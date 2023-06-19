“Hope he makes it through his chemo treatment” - Alistair Overeem’s shockingly thin photo has fans worried about his health

Alistair Overeem has long been an iconic figure in the combat sports world but fans are beginning to show their concerns for the man's health after a shocking photograph surfaced. Often referred to as 'Ubereem', the masterful striker was considered to have the best physique in the sport in his heyday, though that has since changed.

While many believe his true talents faded once USADA was implemented into the UFC, he had a much better record following the anti-doping program's inclusion. Despite losing in his final bout and leaving the octagon for pastures new, the Dutchman was still a feared competitor who had won four of his last six outings.

'The Demolition Man' is a staple of the combat sports game and has succeeded almost everywhere he has competed. But concerns were raised when a recent picture showcasing his new physique appeared online.

Understandably so, this caused fans on social media to lose their minds and question what was wrong with the former UFC title challenger. Some were worried about his health.

Others took their opportunity to make jokes about Alistair Overeem or suggest it may be a weight class switch late into his career.

Alistair Overeem UFC: How did the star fare inside the octagon?

Throughout his years under the UFC banner, Alistair Overeem managed to put together a record of 12-8, competing against some of the heavyweight greats of his time.

The 43-year-old began his career in the promotion with a huge TKO victory over the legendary Brock Lesnar, but things went downhill for him in his next outings. His next four octagon appearances saw him lose to Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva, Travis Browne, and Ben Rothwell, with his sole win in that time coming against Frank Mir.

Alistair Overeem would then go on a four-fight win streak before being given a shot at UFC gold. Although he came up short against Stipe Miocic, the icon would win six of his next 10 fights and remains the last person to ever defeat surging heavyweight powerhouse Sergei Pavlovich.

ARENA @MMArena_ 🥶

Ce ground and pound d'une rare violence d'Overeem contre Pavlovich Ce ground and pound d'une rare violence d'Overeem contre Pavlovich 💥🥶https://t.co/zTmGOTEdon

