"Hope you have security on Saturday" - Dillon Danis fires warning shots at UFC Hall of Famer

Amid his public attempts to get signed by the UFC, Dillon Danis appears to be starting yet another dispute with a high-profile member of MMA media.

Danis, who was released by Bellator following his Misfits boxing fight with Logan Paul, attempted to stir up drama on X (formerly Twitter) ahead of UFC 295. In a since-deleted tweet, Danis called out UFC commentator Michael Bisping by saying:

"Hope you have security on Saturday @bisping or it's on you know the rules."

Dillon Danis' deleted tweet callout of Michael Bisping [via @dillondanis on X]

The former Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace did not mention what 'rules' he was referring to or why he was specifically calling out Bisping.

Regardless, Danis appears to also be hinting at being in attendance in Madison Square Garden at UFC 295.

Commenters under the UFC hopeful's tweet mostly joked at his expense. One X user posted a picture of Danis swinging and missing wildly during his fight with Logan Paul, along with the caption:

"Hey @bisping I think your all good"

Expand Tweet

It is unclear why Danis has deleted the tweet, though Bisping has not issued a public reply yet.

View more fan reactions to Danis' tweet below:

Fan reactions to Dillon Danis calling out Michael Bisping on X [via @dillondanis on X]

Why did Dillon Danis call out Michael Bisping?

Though Dillon Danis did not specifically state the reason why he was threatening the UFC employee and former champion, the two have had a strained relationship for years.

Michael Bisping has a well-documented YouTube channel and podcast in which he has criticized the undefeated fighter in the past.

Most notably, Bisping backed Ariel Helwani's statement referring to Danis as a 'wet fart' after pulling out of his fight with KSI earlier in 2023.

Expand Tweet

Bisping is currently in New York and scheduled to cover UFC 295, though he has tweeted that he will not be a part of the broadcast as a commentator.