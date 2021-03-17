'Hopefully, he goes out there and gets the W' - 'disappointed' Stephen Thompson reveals his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II

Stephen Thompson has expressed his disappointment in the aftermath of the UFC announcing Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal II for the title.

Wonderboy understands the fact that there are fighters ranked above him in the division. Still, Thompson was still determined to push for a title shot, given he is the only high-ranked fighter Usman hasn't fought.

During his interview with Submission Radio recently, Stephen Thompson claimed that he was definitely disappointed to hear Masvidal get the next shot at the UFC welterweight title.

"I was definitely disappointed to hear that I wouldn't be getting it. I mean it was a long shot, there's a lot of guys that are ranked above me that are looking for that shot. You know, Colby Covington and a lot of these guys have already faced him. Of course, I was pushing, I'm the only guy he hadn't fought. I thought that would be interesting."

Despite being disappointed, Stephen Thompson acknowledged that Jorge Masvidal has been in the limelight for a long time and is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC.

Wonderboy is also rooting for Gamebred to win the welterweight title, as the latter has expressed his interest in running it back in a rematch with Thompson.

"But, then again, I think about it, you know, Jorge Masvidal has been in the limelight for a long time. He's one of the most popular guys in the UFC and the fact that he mentioned if he got the title, he would want to run it back with me. So, I'm not too disappointed, hopefully, he goes out there and gets the W."

Stephen Thompson was campaigning for a shot at the UFC welterweight title

Following his recent win over Geoff Neal, Stephen Thompson called out Jorge Masvidal for a rematch. Having already beaten Gamebred in the past, Thompson expressed his interest in an NMF vs. BMF fight.

However, at the same time, 'Wonderboy' was also pushing for a title shot, as Kamaru Usman has already faced all the top guys in the welterweight division. It remains to be seen if Stephen Thompson will receive his title shot by the end of the year or not.