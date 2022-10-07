Hot streaking Halil Amir calls out former ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon

Halil Amir looks to blaze through ONE Championship’s lightweight division by calling out former world champion Ok Rae Yoon.

Amir is coming off an impressive debut when he knocked out the dangerous Timofey Nastyukhin in the second round of their bout at ONE on Prime Video 2 this past weekend at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

His awe-inspiring win against Nastyukhin propelled him to the No.3 spot on the lightweight rankings and he wasted no time putting Ok on notice.

ONE Championship posted the updated rankings for the lightweight division on Instagram and it was there that Amir took his shot to challenge the No.1-ranked lightweight contender.

Halil Amir wrote in the comments section:

"Give me @ok_raeyoon in January 😈.”

Amir was 7-0 and had a 100% finishing rate when he entered ONE Championship and Nastyukhin was the perfect opponent for him to face in his debut match.

Nastyukhin, whose six-second knockout of Rob Lisita is tied for the fastest KO in ONE Championship history, is regarded as one of the most fearsome lightweights in the division. With both fighters capable of rewiring anyone’s consciousness, the match between the two was a firefight from start to finish.

Amir, though, landed a crisp 1-2 punch combination that wobbled Nastyukhin. Sensing that he had the upper hand, the Turkish star went on an onslaught, landing thunderous punishment down Nastyukhin’s defenseless face.

The barrage of strikes lasted for nearly 30 seconds before Herb Dean finally called a stop to the fight 58 seconds into the second round.

Halil Amir wants to help Turkey become an MMA power

Turkey enjoys a strong representation in ONE Championship with four of its six fighters firmly sitting in the divisional rankings, and Halil Amir is one of them.

The 28-year-old is already at the No.3 spot in the lightweight rankings following his victory over Nastyukhin.

Although he already had a sound debut, Amir knew what he wanted to do even before he stepped inside the circle.

Amir wrote an Instagram post before his debut promising to put Turkish MMA on the world stage.

“Now that the hard work is out of the way, it's time to get down to business. I'm fired up and ready to go. I've never been more prepared for a fight, and I can't wait to step into the cage. Thank you all for your support— let's put Turkish MMA on the map!"

