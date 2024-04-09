Since making his UFC debut in November 2021, Alex Pereira has gone on to become one of the biggest stars in the promotion - so much so, that he will headline the UFC's marquee UFC 300 card on April 13, 2024.

A big part of his rise to the top is his freakish power and technique. From his devastating calf kicks to his signature hooks, 'Poatan' is one of the hardest hitters.

Apart from his natural power, there are many reasons why Alex Pereira is able to generate so much power. Below, we explore some of the factors that have contributed to his fearsome reputation.

How does Alex Pereira hit so hard? Exploring 'Poatan's' devastating power and technique

Following Pereira's fifth-round TKO win over Israel Adesanya, user fightingdoc on Instagram did a detailed breakdown of 'Poatan's' technique in a bid to explain how exactly he is able to generate so much power in his strikes.

One point of interest had to do with Pereira's weapon of choice - his hooks. According to fightdoc, "hooks are more likely to induce concussive damage" simply because the human brain is built and designed in such a way that it is better at withstanding "linear compressive forces," but is "easily deformed" by rotational pressure, which hooks can cause.

Another important factor is Pereira's ability to shift his weight and torque into his strikes. According to the breakdown, the way he rocks back and forth into his strikes amplify the amount of weight his strikes carry and so, they end up landing with more impact.

This, coupled with the way Pereira keeps his hands low, makes it very hard for his opponents to read the strikes that are coming their way. His strikes are launched and initiated from a lower position, which is somewhat aytpical, and can confuse his opponents.

The breakdown also contains a section dedicated to Pereira's efficiency, with which he starts "limiting unnecessary motions" and is able to conserve energy while limiting his tells, preventing his opponents from being able to get a read on his movements.

Check out the entire breakdown of Alex Pereira's striking technique here:

Finally, his "explosive shoulder adduction and internal rotation" are key to adding an "extra snap" that is very characteristic of Pereira's hooks. This late explosion, which is added at the end of his punches, accentuates the damage he is able to deliver, and can surprise or overwhelm his opponents.

