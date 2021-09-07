How can you buy the sleepy Conor McGregor action figure from the UFC store?

The sleepy Conor McGregor chain cannot be bought anywhere online. The figurine is a custom-made piece of jewelry bought by internet celebrity Jake Paul for a whopping $100,000.

The chain has the Irishman resting with his hand behind his head, similar to his posture after he was knocked out by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Jake Paul reacts to Dustin Poirier beating Conor McGregor at UFC 264 with his $100,000 diamond chain of McGregor’s last KO defeat…



[🎥 @JakePaul] pic.twitter.com/CdyX0eVX2F — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 11, 2021

'The Problem Child' sent the chain to Poirier as a gift after 'The Diamond' defeated Conor McGregor for the second time in 2021 at UFC 264. Paul also sent a handwritten note along with the chain.

Crazy press week but finally got time to get to a FedEx to ship this to Dustin🙏🏼



It’s on the way @DustinPoirier 💎 pic.twitter.com/De4i6aVGQd — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 15, 2021

"Dear Dustin, congrats for your much-earned victory. I love what you're doing with your Good Fight Foundation. You deserve this chain more than me. Good always beats evil. Keep winning! - Love, Jake. P.S: Tell Jolie I said hi. She's a bada**!" Jake Paul wrote in his letter.

After receiving the gift, Poirier posted a picture of himself with it. He said he'd auction off the precious item and put the proceeds towards the efforts of the Good Fight Foundation.

Got the sleepy mac chain today from @jakepaul I will be auctioning it off soon for @TheGoodFightFDN

To do something big in Lafayette!! pic.twitter.com/Yp4rd6J5Pl — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 16, 2021

"Got the sleepy mac chain from Jake Paul. I will be auctioning it off soon for The Good Fight Foundation to do something big in Lafayette,” Dustin Poirier wrote on Twitter.

Conor McGregor has lost three out of his last four fights in the UFC

Conor McGregor's star has been pretty dim as of late. Since his historic win against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, the Irishman has only managed to win one out of his last four fights.

After attaining champ-champ status, McGregor remained absent from the octagon for almost two years. 'The Notorious' megastar returned at UFC 229 to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov. The title bout was a one-sided affair that ended with 'The Eagle' submitting McGregor.

The former two-division UFC champion then got back in the win column with an impressive victory against Donald Cerrone at UFC 247. But the Irishman failed to build a winning streak and lost his next two fights to Dustin Poirier. Due to the broken leg he suffered in their trilogy bout, McGregor will be out of action until next year.

Edited by Harvey Leonard