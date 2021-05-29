How can you still buy tickets for UFC 263? 

UFC 263 will take place on June 12, 2021, at the Gila River Arena in Arizona, United States. The event will be headlined by Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, who will meet inside the octagon for the second time.

Pre-sale tickets for UFC 263 went live on May 12. The public on-sale tickets were made available two days later. With just a couple of weeks left for the event to transpire, the Gila River Arena is almost sold out, according to Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster is the UFC's official ticket vendor for UFC 263. Those who wish to attend the event can still sign up and purchase tickets.

Gila River Arena has a total capacity of almost 20,000 seats. Most of the rows in the arena are not completely occupied, giving the fans a chance to lay claim to the empty seats.

Resale tickets are also available for UFC 263. They are usually put on sale by those who buy the original tickets but can't use them. Prices for original and resale tickets may fluctuate, noted Ticketmaster.

As of now, they range from anything between $267 to $7,321, depending on the availability of the seats.

UFC 263 is one of the most stacked cards of 2021

The Middleweight Title clash between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori is not the only championship fight at UFC 263. Deiveson Figueiredo will also defend his Flyweight belt for the second time against Brandon Moreno. Both Flyweights competed in a five-round barnburner at UFC 256 in December last year, which resulted in a draw.

Apart from that, Nate Diaz will make his long-awaited return at UFC 263 opposite Leon Edwards. The Stockton fighter is coming off a loss to Jorge Masvidal. Meanwhile, Edwards last fought Belal Muhammad in March this year. The bout was ruled a no-contest after Muhammad couldn't continue fighting due to a nasty eye poke from Edwards.

Muhammad, however, has been given another chance to raise his stock in the UFC. He will challenge a veteran in Demian Maia at UFC 263. The main card of the event also consists of a Light heavyweight bout between Jamahal Hill and Paul Craig.

The likes of Drew Dober, Eryk Anders, Lauren Murphy and Chase Hooper will be featured in the preliminary and early preliminary cards.

