Is a bout between Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns on the horizon?

Jorge Masvidal hasn't fought in the UFC since losing to Colby Covington at UFC 272 earlier this year. A bout between 'Gamebred' and Gilbert Burns is seemingly being worked on after the Brazilian stated that the bout was verbally agreed last month.

Based on Burns' comments, the potential bout only needs a date before being announced. The Brazilian believes that December or January will likely be around the time the fight is scheduled:

Nothing done yet – a lot of talks about the fight with Masvidal – he verbally agreed. I did too. They’re just figuring out the date. No date yet. November was too close, so December or January. At least I know I have an opponent. Just figuring out the date right now.

Jorge Masvidal hasn't won a UFC bout since 2019, with 'Gamebred' losing his last three bouts in the organization. Masvidal previously beat Nate Diaz at UFC 244, but has since lost to Kamaru Usman twice and Colby Covington once.

Masvidal's potential future opponent, Gilbert Burns, also lost his latest UFC outing when taking on Khamzat Chimaev earlier this year. The Brazilian looked great against the UFC's rising star, but lost a unanimous decision at UFC 273. Burns' most recent victory in the UFC came against Stephen Thompson in 2021 after beating the MMA veteran via unanimous decision at UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3.

What did Daniel Cormier say about Jorge Masvidal fighting Gilbert Burns?

As mentioned, Gilbert Burns has been very vocal about the potential bout between himself and Jorge Masvidal. According to the Brazilian, the bout has been verbally agreed and Daniel Cormier believes the bout is one that Masvidal should accept.

While speaking on his personal YouTube channel, 'DC' stated that if Masvidal is still wanting a UFC title shot, he must fight and beat Burns in his next bout:

How does Jorge Masvidal get to a title fight? 1, you gotta fight Gilbert Burns, right now. You got to accept that fight. I don’t know if you’ve been offered the fight, I don’t know if the legal issues are keeping you from taking the fight, but Gilbert Burns is out there saying the fight’s been offered.

'Durinho' took one of the most hyped fighters in the UFC right now, Khamzat Chimaev, to the judges' scorecards and put on an impressive display despite losing. Jorge Masvidal is winless in his last three outings but has only lost to highly-rated fighters such as Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

The bout is being rumored to take place late this year or early 2023, which would surely take place on a pay-per-view card.

