"How’d I do this for middleweight?" - Alex Pereira reacts to having his "best weight cut" ahead of UFC 313 clash with Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira recently mentioned that he wants to repeat his comparatively easy pre-UFC 313 weight cut for middleweight and looked up to his team to unlock a process for the same.

Ad

Pereira entered the UFC as a middleweight, but an analysis of his walk-around weight by Joe Rogan had the UFC color commentator labeling him as a "heavyweight" in an episode of his famous podcast. Several updates on social media also showcase that Pereira's natural weight lies somewhere around the 230 lb mark.

'Poatan' went through a lot of difficulties while shedding weight to middleweight for the first five fights of his career. The struggle forced his move to light heavyweight following his defeat against Israel Adesanya at UFC 287.

Ad

Trending

However, Pereira's game reached new levels after moving to light heavyweight. He is set to appear for his fourth title defense encounter against Magomed Ankalaev in a few more hours at the main event of UFC 313.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

A recent X update from @ChampRDS showcased how Pereira had a way easier weight cut for his UFC 313 fight with to his previous light heavyweight and middleweight weight cuts. It also displayed the Brazilian expressing his desire to learn if there was any similarly easy process to cut down to middleweight:

Ad

"It’s crazy, man. But in this weight, it [the pre-UFC 313 one] was the best weight cut. I’m very happy… How do I do this for middleweight?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

A UFC insider predicted there are chances to see Alex Pereira fighting at middleweight

A large chunk of the UFC community wants to watch Alex Pereira move up to heavyweight and try his luck at becoming the first three-weight division champion in the UFC. However, Pereira's aforementioned words indicate that he still might have the desire to fight at middleweight.

Ad

Lately, the UFC play-by-play commentator, Jon Anik, also made a similar prediction about Pereira's future. In one of his recent interviews with MMAFighting on SBN, Anik opined that the chances of Pereira's return to middleweight cannot be ruled out:

"Alex Pereira can still make middleweight, and he wants to fight Dricus du Plessis. He did not defend the UFC middleweight championship. Of all the accolades for the future UFC Hall of Famer Alex Pereira. He never defended the middleweight championship. And if you think for a second that he doesn't have an appetite—no pun intended—to go back down to 185, you're absolutely crazy."

Ad

Check out Jon Anik's comments below (09:47):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.